Sunday Jan 16 2022
Britney Spears reveals she loves sister Jamie Lynn ‘unconditionally’

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Pop music queen Britney Spears turned to her social media handle on Sunday and shared a detailed statement, addressing her family's public feud.

In the statement, posted on Twitter, the Gimme More singer tried to put a ceasefire to her on-going fight with her family post termination of her conservatorship.

The singer also tried to explain her sister Jamie Lynn Spears that she still loves her despite their arguments. "Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me! But it doesn't make sense at all to me what you are saying!!! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing," she wrote in her lengthy statement.

The Toxic singer continued, "But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!! What Dad did to me, they don't even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me."

Britney even argued that her family "treated me like nothing" and said that she's "honestly shocked" that her father, Jamie Spears, isn't in jail.

"All I know is I love you unconditionally!! So go ahead and say whatever you want... it's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me... yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most," she posted. She also told Jamie that she admires her a lot for being strong.

"I don't care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!! It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life!!!! I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews!!! I'm scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong... just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything," the singer concluded.

