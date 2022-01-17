How cold will Karachi get this week?

Fruit sellers sit around a fire to keep themselves warm during the early morning hours along a road in Karachi, Dec 30, 2013. — Reuters/File

PMD says Karachi's temperature to drop from January 22-23.

Says no rains are expected in port city.

Heavy snowfall is expected in northern areas, PMD forecasts.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that temperature in the port city will drop to a single-digit, starting from January 22-23.

PMD chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, said a drop in temperature will be witnessed this week as westerly winds will enter Karachi from Balochistan.

The chief meteorologist said no rains were forecast in Karachi this week, however, rain is expected in scattered areas of Sukkur and Larkana districts between January 21-22.

Northern areas

Dr Sarfaraz said a scattered light to moderate spell of rain has entered north Balochistan and will eventually travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad, including Murree.

The light to moderate spell of rain will continue till January 20-21, while heavy snowfall and rains were expected during Jan 22-23, Dr Sarfaraz added.

The chief meteorologist said extremely heavy snowfall, which took place earlier this month in Murree, was not expected.