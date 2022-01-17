Kareena Kapoor lauds police’s Covid-19 campaign inspired by ‘Mera Naam Joker’

Kareen Kapoor gave a thumbs up to the city police of Pune, India which used her grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s song Ay Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from 1970’s iconic film Mera Naam Joker to raise awareness about Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram, the 3 Idiots actor shared a video to appreciate the efforts of the police department while paying tribute to the late ‘showman’.

She captioned the post, “Brilliant video!” adding clapping emoji.

The clip that went viral shows a police official educating people to wear mask in the tune of the famed song.

The department is receiving a massive response for channelling such a creative and fun way to remind people of coronavirus SOPs.

The ever-green song was originally written by Neeraj Shridhar and sung by Manna Dey.



