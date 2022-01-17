Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.



Khanna took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Akshay with their hilarious chat.

She wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

“Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

“Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

“Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste’”, she concluded with hashtag “#21yearsoflaughter.”

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001.

They have two children son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar.