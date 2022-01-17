 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic
Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic 

Kiara Advani shared a love-filled birthday wish for her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra who turned 37 on Sunday, January 16.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor dropped an adorable picture of her, wrapped around in Malhotra’s arms. The photo is a still from the stars’ much-loved movie, Shershaah.

Extending a warm wish towards the Bollywood heartthrob, the 29-year-old actor wrote, “Happy, happy birthday dearest one” adding a heart emoji.

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

The Ek Villain star also responded to the heartfelt wish as he shared Advani's post to his IG Story. He wrote 'Thanks Ki' while adding heart emoji.

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

The actors, who shared big screen for the first time in 2021 movie, have not confirmed their relationship yet. However, the often send rumours mill buzzing while hanging out together.

They both marked the New Year’s celebrations together in Ranthambore. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor lauds police’s Covid-19 campaign inspired by ‘Mera Naam Joker’

Kareena Kapoor lauds police’s Covid-19 campaign inspired by ‘Mera Naam Joker’
Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Atiqa Odho tests positive for coronavirus

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus

Mammootty tests positive for coronavirus
Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Usman Mukhtar shares his hilarious take on unseen BTS snap from ‘HKKST’ sets

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday

Ira Khan stuns in saree on Sunday
Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Ranveer Singh gushes over Virat Kohli after he steps down as India Test captain

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post

Anushka Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's 'captaincy, growth and goodness' in tearful post
Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Naseebo Lal gets emotional on singing ‘Tu Jhoom’ in BTS video

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway

Ananya Panday leaves fans awe-struck with her ‘Ocean Eyes’ amid Maldives getaway
Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics

Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse into her cosy Sunday mood: see pics
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir new Instagram banter snubs split rumours

Latest

view all