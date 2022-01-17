Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

Kiara Advani shared a love-filled birthday wish for her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra who turned 37 on Sunday, January 16.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor dropped an adorable picture of her, wrapped around in Malhotra’s arms. The photo is a still from the stars’ much-loved movie, Shershaah.

Extending a warm wish towards the Bollywood heartthrob, the 29-year-old actor wrote, “Happy, happy birthday dearest one” adding a heart emoji.

The Ek Villain star also responded to the heartfelt wish as he shared Advani's post to his IG Story. He wrote 'Thanks Ki' while adding heart emoji.

The actors, who shared big screen for the first time in 2021 movie, have not confirmed their relationship yet. However, the often send rumours mill buzzing while hanging out together.

They both marked the New Year’s celebrations together in Ranthambore.