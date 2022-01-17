 
entertainment
Monday Jan 17 2022
Kanye West holds another party for daughter's birthday after hitting Kim Kardashian's

Kanye West reportedly held a party of his own to celebrate daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday after he crashed Kim Kardashian’s bash.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye, threw a party for daughter at his office in Los Angeles.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, “He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4 p.m. at his office downtown (in Los Angeles) that he planned, so it’s so frustrating he crashed Kim’s party and created this narrative that he wasn’t invited.”

The Flashing Lights recently created a huge buzz with claims that he was stopped by security from entering at Kardashian’s home because his estranged wife’s beau Pete Davidson ‘was inside’, reported Hollywood Unlocked.

However, the rapper made to the event when he shared a video on his Instagram on January 15 to thank Travis Scott for ‘sending him the address and the time’.

“I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” said the Praise God song-maker.

Kanye West spotted at Chicago Wests birthday bash
Kanye West spotted at Chicago West's birthday bash

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the Skims founder was ‘shocked’ when the rapper said, “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was”. 

An insider expressed that the 41-year-old mogul “never gotten in the way of allowing him to see his kids and makes every effort to give him full access to them.”

“Kim has made every effort to invite and include Kanye for every event. Outside of the ones he didn’t attend,” the source shared. 

