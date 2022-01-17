 
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to get engaged? Couple's recent getaway sparks rumours

Taylor Swift jetted off to St. Ives for a romantic holiday with beau Joe Alwyn which has left fans anticipating about their upcoming engagement.

According to The Sun, the couple, who has been dating for six years, took out time from their busy schedules for a three-day vacay which is “particularly special’ to them.

Quoting it source, the outlet reported that lovebirds decided to fly 4,000 miles for a brief holiday just to make the trip memorable.

“To go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them," spilled the insider.

“It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place,” it added.

While revealing that the stars have gotten much close amidst the lockdown, the source also shared that Swift has not unveiled her plans however she’s over the moon to go on this trip.

“Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together." 

