Monday Jan 17 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's 'intimate' wedding plans are already rolling: reports

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who left fans swooning over their adorable snaps of engagement in October, are already planning to walk down the aisle but in a private ceremony.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds are looking forward to have an ‘intimate and special’ ceremony.

The outlet reported that the couple wants to tie the knot ‘sooner than later.’

Quoting its source, the publication revealed, “Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive.”

The insider also spilled that despite having a lot of friends, the event is expected to be private.

“Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates,” it added.

Moreover, the outlet also shared that Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick is not happy about the pair’s engagement.

“Scott is not thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married and is still processing it,” the source shared. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers engagement in October, 2021
