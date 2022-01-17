Prince William, Prince Charles 'grew closer' in Megxit aftermath

File Footage





The royal family have remained largely mum over their drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, through the tumultuous times, royal author Phil Dampier has said that Prince William and Prince Charles have become closer.

Speaking to Express, the Prince of Wales, who has since taken up his late father Prince Philip’s duties, has been spending more time with William and his family.

"Following his father’s death, Charles is now spending a lot more time at Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk home, where he has taken over a lot of Prince Philip’s duties," Dampier said.

"The Cambridges spend most weekends at Anmer Hall, their country pile up there, which means father and son are now seeing a lot more of each other.

"They have also undoubtedly bonded over the fallout of the Oprah Winfrey interview."