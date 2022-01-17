 
Monday Jan 17 2022
Queen won't 'cave in' to Prince Harry security demands

Monday Jan 17, 2022

A new row had left the Sussexes divided with the royal family once more this time over security concerns.

Prince Harry had faced rejection from the Home Office over his request to get security, which he said he would pay out of his own pocket, when visiting the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is now planning to sue the Home Office but is being warned by royal author Ingrid Seward that the Met Police are not "guns for hire".

Furthermore, a royal source has said the Queen won’t be “caving in” to her grandson’s wishes, who has refused to bring her great grandkids Archie and Lilibet in the absence of security.

"This is not a matter for Her Majesty. She certainly won’t cave in to his demands. Who gets protection is not a gift the Queen can decide to give or take away," the source said. 

