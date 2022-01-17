 
Pregnant Kylie Jenner landed a permanent restraining order against a fan

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting second child with Travis Scott, has secured permanent restraining order against fan who was arrested last month for violating a temporary order by visiting the beauty mogul's home.

Jrue Mesgan, Kylie's fan, has tried several times to approach the billionaire at her mansion in Holmby Hills, California.

A Los Angeles judge has reportedly ordered that obsessed fan to stay away from the reality star and not harass her.

The orders comes weeks after legal documents were filed by Jenner's lawyer Shawn Holley so that the star could add another layer of protection against the abscessed fan.

Kendall Jenner's sister is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. They already have daughter Stormi Webster together. 

Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall recently attended a baby shower for Kylie Jenner's second child at her Holmby Hills estate.

