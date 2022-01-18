PSL 7 prep: How does Shaheen Afridi manage his anger on the pitch?

Captain of the Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi speaking to the media. Photo: Courtesy our correspondent

The captain of the Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi admits that fast bowlers can get aggressive and angry on the pitch. But he believes you have to keep a lid on it when you are the team captain.

"I must maintain my composure while working diligently to enhance my performance. If my performance improves, I will then be able to speak to others regarding their performance," said Afridi.



Speaking to the media at the end of the Lahore Qalandars pre-camp on Tuesday, Afridi stated that as a captain, he makes sure that the entire team follows suit. "The responsibility increases," he said, adding that while there is no pressure, the responsibility must still be taken up by the captain.



"I am receiving a lot of assistance from Muhammad Hafeez. He is a senior member of the team. I ask him and learn what is favourable for me," said the fast bowler.

Speaking about the Lahore Qalandars' pre-camp, Afridi stated that the camp was helpful because it allowed him to gain a better understanding of the players and their personal qualities, as well as for them to gain a better understanding of him.

Shaheen Afridi named captain of Lahore Qalandars



In December last year, star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen Shah Afridi had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

He lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.