Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch is showcasing his chiseled body in an allegedly leaked photo from the sets of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvel film, which is all set to release this summer, will reprise Benedict's role as a sorcerer.

In an image shared by various fan pages on Twitter, fans can spot the Sherlock star shirtless displaying his abs and muscles.

"A leaked photo of Benedict Cumberbatch's behind the scenes trainings for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!" It shows Benedict shirtless curling dumbbells, showing off his bulked up physique," captioned the fan page. The veracity of the picture has not been confirmed.

Earlier, Benedict admitted that his role in the Marvel movie requires massive physical transformation.

 "It was very, very physically demanding. Not just getting all hench, as they say in Wales, the buffness you need for the superhero stuff. But also just day-to-day fitness and the stamina to do 14-15 hour days with very little turnaround and very little sleep and a baby at home and all the rest of it," he said.

