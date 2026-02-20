John Travolta celebrates 72nd birthday with new ‘accomplishment’

John Travolta marked his 72nd birthday with what he called a major personal milestone, revealing that he has earned a new pilot’s licence and adding another aircraft to his already long list of aviation achievements.

The actor, John Travolta, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a video of himself piloting a Bombardier Global Express jet.

In the clip, he appears in the cockpit and tells the camera, “I just accomplished my license in the Global Express SIC.”

He then gives viewers a brief tour of the aircraft, adding with a smile, “Congratulations to me.”

Travolta made it clear the achievement was tied to his birthday, writing in the caption, “It’s my birthday today! And I’m very proud to say I got my license in the Global Express! Thank you for all my birthday wishes!”

The Bombardier Global Express is a large-cabin, long-range business jet designed for luxury travel.

According to Fly Blade, it can fly distances of up to 7,900 nautical miles, making it one of the more advanced aircraft Travolta has qualified to operate.

Yes, John Travolta can fly planes

Flying has long been more than a hobby for the Grease star.

He has held a pilot’s licence since the age of 22 and has been an ambassador for Qantas Airways since 2002. Over the years, he has become certified to fly multiple aircraft, including the Boeing 747, 707 and 737.

In 2022, Travolta celebrated earning his Boeing 737 licence, calling it “a very proud moment in my aviation history.”

At the time, he told fans, “To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license. And it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you.”

He has also spoken openly about how his love for flying began.

In a previous Instagram post, Travolta shared a throwback photo from his teenage years, explaining, “Throwback Thursday: When I was 15 years old, my school offered an aviation class which started my second career.”

Travolta frequently posts videos of himself in the cockpit.

His late wife, Kelly Preston, once described how central flying was to their family life.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, she said they travelled constantly using his planes and explained, “He’s had his license for almost 30 years.”

For Travolta, the new licence appears to be both a birthday celebration and another chapter in a lifelong passion, one he continues to pursue well into his seventies.