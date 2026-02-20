Zara Larsson has a request for Wikipedia editors: ‘Cut it out'

Zara Larsson has one clear message for whoever keeps editing her Wikipedia page: please stop touching the photo.

The Swedish pop star took to TikTok on Wednesday, 18 February, to publicly plead with online editors to leave her preferred image alone after noticing her Wikipedia picture had once again been swapped for one she dislikes.

In the video, Larsson did not hold back, jokingly but firmly addressing the mystery editor behind the change.

“Whoever the f--- is changing this f---ing Wikipedia picture to this picture... Stop! Stop doing it, stop doing it,” she said.

“I'm being so real, cut it out.”

In the clip, Larsson is seen scrolling through the Wikimedia Commons photo library in search of an image she approves of, questioning aloud why she cannot simply block certain photos from being used.

After some searching, she lands on a backstage image taken during her 2025 Midnight Sun tour, making it clear that this is the version she wants representing her online.

“This is the one that I want, and this is the one we're gonna change to, and keep changing to forever,” she said.

Wikipedia pages are publicly editable, although changes typically require approval from site administrators.

Images of well-known figures are frequently updated, often without the subject’s involvement, which Larsson acknowledged as she revealed she regularly edits her own page to restore her chosen photo.

“I will never stop. I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one, I will never stop,” she added.

The image she is trying to replace was taken at the Isle of Wight Festival in England in 2024, which the singer described as particularly unflattering.

Still, Larsson has previously spoken openly about embracing imperfect moments.

In an earlier interview, she explained that she often takes photos of herself when she feels less confident.

“I take a lot of pictures of myself in the ugly moments, too, because I just love to compare,” she said.

“I know that I will feel really ugly now, but give me an hour with a makeup brush or 12 hours of a good night's sleep, I know that I will feel beautiful again. Maybe not right now, but in the future. I don't know when, but it's going to happen. Let's document it.”

For now, though, when it comes to Wikipedia, Larsson is drawing a line. Her request is simple: stick to the nice picture and, as she put it, cut it out.