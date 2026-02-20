Travis Kelce's 'gift list' for Taylor Swift sparks debate after Valentine's

Taylor Swift received Valentine's Day gifts worth over $100,000 from fiancé Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce reportedly splurged on Taylor Swift’s gifts for their last Valentine’s Day before they tie the knot, but the gift list seems to have divided fans on social media.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is believed to have spent $141,000 on the pop superstar’s luxurious gifts including three articles from Louis Vuitton, two watches, a caftan and more.

As the soon-to-be married couple celebrated their last Valentine’s Day as fiancées the star athlete reportedly wanted to go all out and make the day “unique and special” as an insider told The Sun.

Sharing the details of the items Kelce purchased, the source shared that there was a “$3,900 Denim-Effect Knit Jacket, a matching $2,330 Denim-Effect Knit Skirt, and a signature patch varsity jacket worth $6,000,” which, they added, “Travis had them very high on his list of gifts for his fiancée.”

The Grotesquerie star purchased every piece which reminded him of his fiancée, and kept her taste in mind throughout his shopping spree.

“She likes incorporating slightly masculine pieces into her style, whether it’s jackets, vests, or watches, to add edge to her outfits. He enjoys spoiling her with beautiful, high-end items like that,” the insider told the outlet, referring to the gifts.

While the high-end gift haul garnered much traction on social media, not all the attention was positive. Several Swifties criticised the couple for publicly revealing the prices of the gifts, calling it a “cheap” move.

“Why why why does he have to make public/advertise what he buys/spends on her,” one X user wrote, adding, “He’s an attention seeking narcissist.”

A third chimed in, “And the exact brands! That he didnt spent a penny, were given for pr, there for we know exactly what she got,” and another wrote, “I got my wife a card from dollar tree,” implying that love doesn’t need costly declarations.

Although Swift and Kelce’s list of gifts is revealed almost every year, being under the spotlight as they are, the insider’s list has not been confirmed by either of them officially.