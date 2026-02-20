Fans react to Toy Story 5 trailer, hits theatres on June 19

Fans have begun weighing in on Toy Story 5 after Pixar released the film’s full trailer on Thursday, offering the first extended look at the long-awaited return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the beloved toy gang.

The trailer confirms that original voice stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back as Woody and Buzz, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie.

It also introduces a new threat to traditional playtime in the form of Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee, setting up a clash between classic toys and modern technology.

The story centres on what happens when Bonnie’s toys find their roles challenged by the arrival of the high-tech device, raising a familiar question for the franchise: what is a toy’s purpose in a world increasingly dominated by screens?

The trailer shows Woody and Buzz reuniting to confront this shift, teaming up with Jessie, Forky and others to protect Bonnie’s sense of play.

Toy Story 5 trailer: Fans reactions

Online reactions were swift and wide-ranging, with fans sharing humour, scepticism and cautious optimism.

One fan wrote: "Can’t wait for Woody x Roblox collab after,’ while another added: ‘Can’t wait to rip my nieces and nephews from their iPads to take them to watch this film that they’ll learn nothing from.’”

Some viewers focused on character development, particularly Buzz Lightyear’s recent portrayals.

One fan wrote: "Really hoping they can bring Buzz back from being a boring useful idiot that he has turned into the last two movies," while another added: "Only had one line at the end there but it’s nice to know Mr. Potato Head was recast."

Others welcomed the film’s apparent themes, even while acknowledging the franchise’s long history.

One fan wrote: "Personally, I think that making the message of the movie about how children having unlimited access to tech and the negative effects of copious amounts of screen time and social media is a good thing."

Another joined: "Toy Story 3 was perfect and they never needed to continue this series, but I at least thought Toy Story 4 was still shockingly good and this looks promising to me."

There were also reflections on the passage of time, both for the characters and the actors behind them.

One observer wrote: "I was going to say that Joan Cusack and some of the other VAs sound quite old in the trailer, but I suppose it could work given the message of the movie."

The voice cast largely reunites for the fifth instalment, with returning performances from Tony Hale as Forky, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog and many other familiar names, while newcomers include Conan O’Brien, who voices a toilet-training tech toy called Smarty Pants.

Seven years after Toy Story 4, the sequel arrives as Pixar’s longest-running franchise continues to evolve.

Toy Story 5 is set to open in cinemas on 19 June, and if early fan reactions are any indication, the conversation around toys, screens and childhood is already well under way.

Watch Toy Story 5 trailer:



