Why Shia LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans from Los Angeles?

Reason Shia LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans from Los Angeles

Shia LaBeouf’s move from Los Angeles to New Orleans was driven by a desire for change and family connection following the end of his long-running relationship with Mia Goth, according to a source.

The source says Shia LaBeouf, 39, relocated to Louisiana after the couple officially split last year, seeing the city as a chance to start over after a difficult period.

“He was just unhappy in Los Angeles and saw New Orleans as a reset,” the source explains.

They add that the decision was also rooted in family ties, noting, “He’s very close with his dad and wanted to spend more time with his dad.”

LaBeouf and Goth, 32, have had an on-and-off relationship dating back to 2012. They welcomed a daughter, Isabel, in 2022.

The pair previously held a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016 that was later confirmed not to be legally binding, announced a divorce in 2018, and were later seen wearing wedding rings again in 2020.

The actor’s relationship with his father, Jeffrey LaBeouf, has been complex and publicly discussed over the years.

Both have struggled with alcoholism and have attended rehab multiple times.

During one of those stays, LaBeouf wrote the semi-autobiographical film Honey Boy, in which he portrayed a version of his father as abusive.

He later walked back that portrayal, admitting it was inaccurate.

News of LaBeouf’s relocation comes as he faces legal trouble in New Orleans.

He has been charged with two counts of simple battery following an alleged altercation on 17 February during Mardi Gras celebrations in the city’s French Quarter.

A New Orleans Police Department report claims the actor punched two men after being ejected from a bar, left the area, then returned and assaulted the same victim again along with a second person.

For LaBeouf, the move to New Orleans appears to represent a personal attempt to reset his life away from Hollywood, reconnect with family, and find stability after years marked by public scrutiny, relationship upheaval and ongoing personal challenges.