Tuesday Jan 18 2022
BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Popular K-pop band, BTS has dropped the much-awaited soundtrack for the upcoming new webtoon series, 7Fates: CHAKHO.

The HYBE original webtoon, which is based on the globally famed boyband, released the teaser of the theme song STAY ALIVE on Saturday.

The soundtrack, which is produced by rapper Suga, with the vocals of Jungkook, is set to be premiered on February 5. Following this, STAY ALIVE will be available on all digital streaming platforms on February 11, 2022.

Ahead of the song release, the Butter crooner took to his Instagram account on Jan. 16 and teased his millions of fans with the upcoming release by sharing a screenshot of the final mix.


The first episode of 7Fates: CHAKHO was released for free on the Webtoon app on January 15, with early access to its second episode available for purchase. The episodes will be updated every Saturday.

7Fates: CHAKHO is set in the near-future, dystopian city with fantasy elements drawn from the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty. Together, the main characters, based on the members of BTS, whose fates are destined to intertwine face trials and tribulations as they attempt to track down the mysterious tiger.

The BTS members’ characters in 7Fates: CHAKHO are: RM as Dogeon, Jin as Hwan, SUGA as Cein, J-Hope as Hosu, Jimin as Haru, V as Jooan, and Jungkook as Zeha. 

