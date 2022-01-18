'I'm not lost sweetheart:’ Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen often talks about love and companionship through her thoughtful posts shared on social media.

On Monday, the 46-year-old Aarya actress turned to her Instagram handle and posted a chic picture of herself. She also added a mysterious caption that grabbed her fans’ attention straightway.





The picture, which is seems to taken from one of her photoshoots, was shared with caption that reads, “‘I am not lost sweetheart…you just haven’t found me yet’ I love you guys!!!”

Within the first few hours, the pictures received hundreds of likes and hearts from her fans and industry peers.

The former Miss Universe had recently announced of her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl via a social media post. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she had written.