 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

'I'm not lost sweetheart:’ Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Im not lost sweetheart:’ Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on Instagram
'I'm not lost sweetheart:’ Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on Instagram

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen often talks about love and companionship through her thoughtful posts shared on social media.

On Monday, the 46-year-old Aarya actress turned to her Instagram handle and posted a chic picture of herself. She also added a mysterious caption that grabbed her fans’ attention straightway.


The picture, which is seems to taken from one of her photoshoots, was shared with caption that reads, “‘I am not lost sweetheart…you just haven’t found me yet’ I love you guys!!!”

Within the first few hours, the pictures received hundreds of likes and hearts from her fans and industry peers.

The former Miss Universe had recently announced of her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl via a social media post. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she had written.

More From Showbiz:

Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth split after 18 years

Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth split after 18 years
Watch: Aiman Khan babygirl Amal owns the stage with her singing

Watch: Aiman Khan babygirl Amal owns the stage with her singing
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share romantic photo from Kartarpur

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share romantic photo from Kartarpur
Akshay Kumar drops video of a tiger during his visit to Ranthambore National Park: Watch

Akshay Kumar drops video of a tiger during his visit to Ranthambore National Park: Watch
Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film

Shahid Kapoor offends Ali Abbas Zafar for revealing his look from their upcoming film
Javed Akhtar turns 77, Farhan & Zoya Akhtar pen heartfelt birthday messages for dad

Javed Akhtar turns 77, Farhan & Zoya Akhtar pen heartfelt birthday messages for dad
Vicky Kaushal dons a casual hoodie in latest selfies, leaves fans in awe

Vicky Kaushal dons a casual hoodie in latest selfies, leaves fans in awe
Ayesha Omar gives sneak peek inside her exotic vacation in Dubai: Pics

Ayesha Omar gives sneak peek inside her exotic vacation in Dubai: Pics
Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance: ‘I am not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon slams criticism over her appearance: ‘I am not a plastic doll’
Rasheed Naz passes away at age of 73

Rasheed Naz passes away at age of 73
Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

Kiara Advani sends swoon-worthy birthday wish to Sidharth Malhotra: see pic

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna celebrate 21st wedding anniversary

Latest

view all