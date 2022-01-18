Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

The wait is finally over!

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer of its newest superhero series titled, Moon Knight, featuring Hollywood actor Oscar Issac on Tuesday.

Released on YouTube, the first-look trailer of the series that revolves around a dark comic book character, who is a former marine-turned-mercenary Marc Spector (Isaac), whose turns to a life of vigilantism after becoming a human vessel for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, and gaining extraordinary powers.

Written by the Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, the show has also been given a premiere date of Wednesday, March 30.

In the nearly-two-minute long video clip, a clearly troubled Marc can be heard saying, "I'm losing it. I can't tell the difference between life and dreams."

Gaspard Ulliel and Ethan Hawke also star in the Disney+ miniseries, playing Anton Mogart/Midnight Man and cult leader Arthur Harrow, respectively.

"It must be very difficult. That voice in your head," Harrow says to Marc in the clip. "There's chaos in you. Embrace the chaos."

The trailer ends with Marc being transformed in the Moon Knight costume, leaving fans excited for the action-packed series.

Watch the trailer here.







