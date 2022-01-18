 
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Julia Fox continues taking style inspiration from Kim Kardashian as she donned a Matrix-inspired outfit to celebrate her son's first birthday in New York.

The Uncut Gems actor on Monday got back with ex Peter Artemiev and friends to mark Valentino’s special day.

The reunion came after the actor's public apology towards Artemiev for calling him ‘deadbeat dad and alcoholic’ in social media rant in late December.

Fox also dropped a series of adorable pictures and videos of the little munchkin on Instagram to mark the special occasion.

She wrote, “My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work.”

“Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are,” she added.


Meanwhile, Kanye West’s new ladylove also dropped a photo of her and Artemiev, holding their baby, on IG Story.

