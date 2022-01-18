 
'Four More Shots Please' season 3 final schedule to kick off in April, says Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actress and model Kirti Kulhari has revealed that one of her hit web projects, the Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! Season three has finally reached its final schedule of shoot.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the Pink famed actress, who stars alongside Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in the show, revealed that the last schedule will be outside India. "It feels like I have been shooting for Four More Shots Please! for so long." She said.

She also discussed that the upcoming season of the show was impacted by the pandemic. Kirti, 36, added, "We have one foreign schedule remaining, but the situation is not (conducive) right now. The schedule will roll in April, somewhere in Europe."

The Criminal Justice actress expressed her hopes that the next season of Four More Shots Please! will release in the second half of 2022.

Directed by Anu Menon and Nurpur Asthana, Four More Shots Please! follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Meanwhile, Kirti was most recently seen in Human, alongside Shefali Shah. The actress has received much love and appreciation for her performance in the medical thriller, released a few days ago.

