 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

The Grammy awards, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

The awards, honoring top performances in music, had been set to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which will be televised and streamed live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nominations for the awards were announced in November. Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that ranged from rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

The CMT Awards for country music, which had been set for April 3, will now take place later in April, CBS said...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson
Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report
Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video
Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Latest

view all