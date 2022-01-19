 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of Kurulus:Osman

"Kurulus:Osman" fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated  latest episode of the Turkish TV series.

The pictures from the upcoming episode has been shared on the official Instagram account of "Kurulus:Osman" that suggest Osman Bey has been vanquished by his enemies.

Fans will have to wait till Wednesday when the new episode is released to know whether Osman Bey survives the conspiracy against him.

"Kurulus:Osman", a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul", tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released
Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?

Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?
Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson
Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report

Prince Harry and Meghan face serious threats in UK: report
Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video

Janet Jackson opens up on loss of Michael Jackson and Super Bowl controversy in new documentary: Video
Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott makes first public appearance after Astroworld tragedy
Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn turns a photographer for fiancée Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Meghan Markle launches complaint to BBC against its journalist

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'

Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria makes startling revelations, says Maxwell used her as 'bait'
Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Latest

view all