 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's, Cancer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimers: Source
Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's: Source

Sidney Poiter's cause of death has been released by authorities less than a week before the actor's death.

According to the 94-year-old's death certificate, he died of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, obtains TMZ.

 A biopsy and autopsy were not performed at the time of his death announcement. He died at home in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.

The veteran star had earned the honour to be the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Poitier leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joanna Shimkus Poitier.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note
Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split
Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance
Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life

Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'
Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here

Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here
Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'
Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released
Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?

Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?
Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Latest

view all