Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

HONG KONG: Hong Kong kung fu master and film producer Checkley Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday he intended to run in the city's leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent leader Carrie Lam has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term.

The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their candidacy ahead of the election on March 27. Chief Executive Lam, who has presided over some of Hong Kong's most tumultuous periods in history, is due to end her term in June.

In a YouTube video, Sin said his internet supporters convinced him to change his mind on not getting involved in politics.

"Under the new election system, I believe every capable and reliable patriot can join the new chief executive election," Sin said. "I believe that I have the ability to win."

Sin, who produced the film Ip Man, has been an active promoter of martial arts in the city. He heads the World Wing Chun Union, which focuses on the traditional southern Chinese kung fu style which was popularised in Hong Kong by Ip Man and Bruce Lee.

