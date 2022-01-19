 
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves, one of the world's richest actors, is also the most generous.

The star, who is famous for treating his movies crew with expensive gifts, believes in giving back to society.

 A source close to John Wick told Page Six that “He’s somewhat embarrassed about" his wealth.

“Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know,” said the family friend. “He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood mega stars, he never takes any of this for granted.”

Another Hollywood source quoted how he is one of the favorite actors to work with.

“Trust me, stunt guys are all dying to work with Keanu. Not just for the gifts. It’s because he takes them so seriously and credits them with helping contribute to his success. Stuntmen, fight trainers — these people rarely get that.”

A casting director added, “The reason Keanu’s starred in 60 movies is that, on top of audiences, directors love him, co-stars love him, crews love him. He’s always prepared, he’s always on time. Considerate, communicative, caring — there’s no one whose name he doesn’t know or hasn’t had a conversation with.”

