Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, flaunted her diamond engagement ring in the latest stunning photo.



Georgina Rodriguez, 27 turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo, showcasing her expensive engagement ring.

She posted the photo with a thought-provoking note.

Georgina said, “Shine bright like a diamond” followed by a diamond emoji.

The Manchester United star can’t stop gushing over his fiancée and dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

According to reports, in 2020, Ronaldo gifted his beloved an engagement ring from Cartier said to be valued at £615,000.

The ring is emblazoned with a large sapphire stone and encrusted with diamonds.

It was also disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo engaged Georgina on a yacht while they were away on holidays together in September 2020.