 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo, flaunted her diamond engagement ring in the latest stunning photo.

Georgina Rodriguez, 27 turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo, showcasing her expensive engagement ring.

She posted the photo with a thought-provoking note.

Georgina said, “Shine bright like a diamond” followed by a diamond emoji.

The Manchester United star can’t stop gushing over his fiancée and dropped numerous heart emojis in the comment section.

According to reports, in 2020, Ronaldo gifted his beloved an engagement ring from Cartier said to be valued at £615,000.

The ring is emblazoned with a large sapphire stone and encrusted with diamonds.

It was also disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo engaged Georgina on a yacht while they were away on holidays together in September 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others
Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'

Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms
Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security
Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic
Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73
Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie
92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star
Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note
Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies

Latest

view all