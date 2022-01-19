 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew is attempting to erase his social media presence after it was noted that the Duke of York deleted his account on Twitter and made changes to his Instagram page.

This comes after the prince was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he is currently embroiled in a civil sexual abuse case.

Social media users noted that when attempting to visit his Twitter page, @thedukeofyork, they were met with a message reading "this account doesn't exist – try searching for another".

Meanwhile his Instagram has become private rather than deleted. As for his Facebook account, it is still live but largely inactive as the last post was made in 2020.

Express confirmed that the news changes to the Duke of York’s accounts are a reflection of "the recent statement from Buckingham Palace".

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the publication: "Changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York."

Meanwhile, a source said: "These channels were established to reflect The Duke's official work with patronages, charities and military associations and have not been in regular use since The Duke stepped back from official duties in November 2019."

It is expected that Andrew’s social media channels will become unavailable soon. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others
Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'

Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms
Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security
Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic
Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73
Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie
92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

Latest

view all