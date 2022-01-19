 
Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry may not be able get the security he is looking for according to an ex-royal cop.

Dai Davies has made it clear that the Duke of Sussex simply cannot “pick and choose” when he gets bodyguards as it was “his prerogative to choose to go America”.

The comments come after Prince Harry launched a judicial review of the Home Office’s decision to reject him for police protection when visiting the UK.

"Should there be a risk when he comes, clearly the Metropolitan Police would be duty bound. It has been reviewed in the same way as other royal security has been done," Davies said. 

"There has never been a precedent where somebody pays for their security in this country. If it’s required, it will be provided."

