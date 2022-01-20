Meghan Markle, Harry likely to skip Prince Philip's memorial over security: report

Reports from the US are already suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't come to Britain for memorial service for Prince Philip.



Philip died at the age of 99 in April last year. Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral without his wife and children.

The couple is likely to skip the memorial service over lack of security, a report in Page Six said.

The Duke of Sussex claims it's too unsafe to return to the UK without his own security team in place to protect him and his family.

Harry has also applied for the judicial review of the Home Department's decision not to allow him to personally pay for his security.