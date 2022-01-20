 
'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke confessed she had to think a lot before finally casting young Kristen Stweart in the teen vampire movie.

Speaking on The Big Hit Show podcast, Hardwicke recalled Stwearts's first screen test alongside Robert Pattinson, and an intimate one at that.

“He walked in and he had his hair was dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape,” the director said of Pattinson. “His shirt was just all messy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. OK, let’s see how this goes.'”

She continued how the couple later auditioned the iconic for the smooch in her house.

"Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera, whatever.”

She continued, “And at the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob,'” Hardwicke said. “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things."

The director then took a leap of faith and went on to cast the two for the lead roles.

