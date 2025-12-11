Ian Armitage makes surprise appearance on comedy sitcom ‘Ghost'

Ian Armitage, known for his role in Young Sheldon, returned to TV screens in a comedy sitcom, Ghost.

The TV series follows the story of young couple Samantha (Rose Mclver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who inherited a crumbling country house only to discover it is inhabited with a hilarious group of spirits.

As per Variety, according to the character description, Armitage will appear as a "heightened version of himself, taking part in a high-stakes poker game at the mansion."

The show is now in its fifth season and comes from showrunners and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Armitage career kicked off in HBO’s Big Little Lies following with the Glass Castle, Netflix’s Our Souls at Night, I’m Not Here, CBS’ Young Sheldon, voice of young shaggy in Scoob! And voice of Chase in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

He has been nominated for Critics Choice Award for lead in a comedy series and a Teen Choice Award in breakout TV star. As part of the Big Little Lies cast he was nominated at the SAG awards for best ensemble.

The Ghost episode, which begins filming, is scheduled to premiere on April 16, 2026.