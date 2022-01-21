Meghan and Harry's names used to generate buzz around a property

 
Montecito Journal has corrected recent tabloid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking at property and possibly moving to Birnam wood.

The newspaper reported that the rumor was apparently started by a realtor listing a property in Birnam, who wanted to gin up interest in it "but had no idea that worldwide press would jump on anything that mentions these two."

The paper said, "The point of them moving here was to have a nice community to fit in, enjoy and be part of."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple welcomed their second child last year in the US.

