‘Scream’ director spills sneaky cameos from former cast members in 5th film

Drew Barrymore and Matthew Lillard’s characters in the much-loved horror movie Scream are reportedly featured in the latest instalment of the movie.

During their conversation with Bloody Disgusting, published on Thursday, January 20, the filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed that the characters’ that couldn’t survive in the first part, are returning in the fifth movie but only with their voices.

“Matthew Lillard does the voice of flamethrower Ghostface, 'This (expletive) is lit,'” said Gillett.

Giving some spoilers about the film, the co-directors also explained, “There's a line when Amber's walking through the party — there's a couple right before she turns into the kitchen — and Matthew Lillard's (automated dialogue replacement) is 'Cool house, Freeman,' which we thought was funny because it's his house.”

Meanwhile, Casey Becker (played by Barrymore) can be seen making ‘principal announcements’ as the movie starts.

“When the camera pans down from the tree to find our new cast at the picnic tables,” the executive producer Chad Villellla told the outlet while sharing a glimpse into Barrymore’s (vocal) return to the film.