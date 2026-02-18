Miley Cyrus is ‘going back' with Hannah Montana 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus is heading back to where it all began, with Disney confirming a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special set to stream on Disney+ from 24 March.

The special marks two decades since the Disney Channel series first aired and helped launch Cyrus into global stardom.

The anniversary programme will feature Miley Cyrus in a rare, in-depth interview filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The conversation will be led by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, and is described as an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most recognisable characters and the lasting impact the show has had on fans around the world.

As part of the special, Cyrus will revisit key moments and music from Hannah Montana, with several iconic sets recreated, including the famous closet and the Stewart family living room.

Viewers will also see never-before-released archival footage from the show’s original run.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in a statement.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis echoed that sentiment, saying the show’s influence has never faded.

“Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” she said.

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

The anniversary special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Ashley Edens serving as showrunner.

Cyrus is among the executive producers alongside Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Cooper and Matt Kaplan.

The project follows Cyrus being named a Disney Legend in 2024, when she reflected publicly on her gratitude for the role that shaped her early career.

Alongside the special, Disney+ will roll out a dedicated Hannah Montana Collection, allowing fans to stream all four seasons of the series, Hannah Montana: The Movie and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert.

The series, which first premiered in 2006, followed a teenager living a double life as a pop star and became a global phenomenon, starring Cyrus alongside her father Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso and Jason Earles, with appearances from stars such as Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez.

To date, the Hannah Montana catalogue has amassed more than half a billion hours streamed globally on Disney+, while the show’s music has achieved 14 platinum and 18 gold albums worldwide.

The 20th Anniversary Special lands on the platform on 24 March, offering fans a nostalgic look back at a series that defined a generation.