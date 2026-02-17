Oscar-nominated star Rose Byrne gets real about burnout behind the camera

Rose Byrne has opened up about how she relaxes after long and emotionally draining days on film sets.

The 46-year-old actress is currently starring in new psychological comedy drama If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and got nominated for Oscars, where she plays a mother going through a deep personal struggle.

While talking about the pressure of intense roles, Rose admitted that she keeps her coping routine simple once filming wraps up.

She shared: “I drink a lot of alcohol. To be honest, it's sometimes as simple as having a cocktail after a long day on set or switching on the TV.”

The Platonic actress also explained that she does not follow any spiritual routine but she focus on her quiet family life.

She, however, lives in Brooklyn with her husband Bobby Cannavale and says that they now want calm and private lifestyle.

The actress went on to add that she leans heavily on her close family and home community.

Her children Rocco and Rafael play a big role in keeping her grounded. Rose said, “My children couldn't care less if I've had a long day but in the best and most refreshing way.”

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You is written and directed by Mary Bronstein and also stars Conan O'Brien as her therapist.