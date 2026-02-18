Synth-pop band Chvrches unpacks 'Tell Me Lies' finale song

'Tell Me Lies' has concluded after a three-season run

Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches broke their long hiatus to help close the curtains on Tell Me Lies.

The band, consisting of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty, was behind the closing song of the hit Hulu/Disney+ series, releasing a new cover of The Postal Service’s Such Great Heights. The trio also opened the season with a take on Robert Palmer’s Addicted To Love, effectively bookending the show’s final chapter. Speaking to Billboard in an interview published February 17, Chvrches reflected on the full-circle moment and how the collaboration came about.

“It was such a treat to get to make music for the season premiere and the season finale of this show,” Lauren Mayberry said. “Bookending the insanity and the heartbreak of the season three arc was an honour.”

The opportunity came through a personal connection. "A friend of mine [Liz Elverenli] joined the show as a writer for season three,” Mayberry revealed. “One day out of the blue, she texted me from the set asking if we would be interested in doing some music for the season premiere. The collaboration was written in the stars for Mayberry, who is a fan of the show and its showrunner, Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Reflecting on the finale’s emotional punch, Mayberry added, "I think having a genuine love for the show put me in a good position to know what I would want the pay off of that final scene to feel like, from a fan’s perspective.”

Oppenheimer confirmed ahead of the final episode that it would be the series’ last.