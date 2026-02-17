Shia LaBeouf lands back in trouble after years of staying clean

Shia LaBeouf has been open about his addiction struggles after years of legal troubles

Shia LaBeouf nearly made it a decade without any arrests, but this year’s Mardi Gras festivities finally broke his streak.

The Transformers star, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, February 16, after getting into a fight during the celebrations in New Orleans. LaBeouf was charged with two counts of simple battery and is being held without bond ahead of his court appearance later in the day.

The arrest followed a weekend of heavy partying in the Big Easy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf had been in town since Thursday for Mardi Gras celebrations. TMZ obtained footage of the shirtless LaBeouf receiving medical attention from paramedics after the alleged altercation, though what sparked the scuffle remains unclear.

In the days leading up to his arrest, the actor was reportedly making the rounds at several local bars. Speaking to THR, one doorman described LaBeouf as being “somewhat belligerent,” while a bartender said that he had been “terrorising the city.”

The Disturbia actor has had a long history of legal troubles, coupled with aggression issues stemming from his alcoholism. In 2022, he revealed he had been sober for more than a year and a half. Last year, he settled his sexual assault battery lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

LaBeouf has been arrested for battery multiple times over the past two decades. His last arrest came in 2017 for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. He had since seemingly turned over a new leaf.