Friday Jan 21 2022
'The Batman' is one of the longest superhero films with almost 3-hour-long runtime

Friday Jan 21, 2022

The Batman is reportedly one of the longest theatrical superhero projects with almost three-hour-long runtime. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official runtime of the Robert Pattinson starrer is two hours and 55 minutes including about eight-minute long credits.

The movie is also one of the longest theatrical superhero projects, in comparison with Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

The 2019 film ran for three hours and one minute as it landed the second spot on top-grossing films of all time.

The Twilight star will be seen helming the character of the Caped Crusader in the movie, which is slated to hit theatres n March 4.

The action-packed film has also recently received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association for “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”

