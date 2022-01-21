 
Friday Jan 21 2022
Web Desk

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Prince William is said to be emulating the Queen’s way of public communication and in extension, distancing himself from his father Prince Charles’ way.

According to relationship expert Neil Wilkie, the Duke of Cambridge’s speech and behaviour during public engagements are an indication that he is likely to take on the Queen’s way of governance when he takes the throne.

He told Express.co.uk: "I think William will be King much more in the image of his grandmother than in his father’s.

"Because I don't think William has said anything which is outside what's normally considered royal protocol.

"He seems very much one who toes the line rather than pushing the boundaries."

