 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Reuters

Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68

By
Reuters

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68
Emmy-winning actor Louie Anderson dead at age 68

Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy Award winner, comedian and game show host, died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his publicist told Deadline. He was 68.

The star of the comedy series "Baskets" died in Las Vegas, where he was admitted into a hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, publicist Glenn Schwartz told the entertainment publication.

Anderson was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy Series, winning one in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series.

He also won two Daytime Emmys for outstanding performer in an animated program for "Life with Louie," a program that aired on Fox in 1997 and 1998.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native was a counselor to troubled children before he got his start in comedy when he won first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981, according to Deadline.

Anderson was in Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit movie "Coming to America." He also hosted "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002 and starred in several situation comedies over the last two decades.

Anderson wrote several books, including "Good­bye Jumbo ... Hello Cruel World," a self-help book for people struggling with self-esteem issues.

More From Entertainment:

Adele postponement sidelines fans, disrupts live music recovery

Adele postponement sidelines fans, disrupts live music recovery
Prince Charles inaugurates playpark inspired by treehouse of Prince William's son

Prince Charles inaugurates playpark inspired by treehouse of Prince William's son
Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

Prince Harry and William mourn the death of their polo tutor

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007

James Bond producers reveal Idris Elba part of conversation to be next 007
Prince William to visit Dubai next month

Prince William to visit Dubai next month

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024

Next two 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed until 2023, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogate

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome a baby via surrogate

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Dior designer Kim Jones speaks over gender-breaking fashion

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Camilla Parker Bowles may make cameo in crime drama TV series

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security row not 'black and white'
Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’

Kelly Clarkson stuns with heartfelt cover of Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Adia’
Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Prince William likely to take on Queen's ways when taking throne

Latest

view all