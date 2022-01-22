 
entertainment
Tristan Thompson talks dark places, 'demons' after Khloe Kardashian split

Tristan Thompson talks about 'facing demons' are Khloe Kardashian split

Tristan Thompson is seemingly repenting of his past mistakes.

The NBA player, who jeopardised his relationship with girlfriend Khloe Kardashian after fathering Maralee Nichols' child, turned to his Instagram to share a cryptic note on facing his demons.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” wrote the 30-year-old on Friday.

“Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset," read the note further.

This note comes after Tristan publicly apologised to Kardashian for cheating on her and breaking her heart.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson apologized to Kardashian earlier this month. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

