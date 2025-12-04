Kylie Jenner follows in sister Kim Kardashian's footsteps with latest move

 
Kylie Jenner finally got the urge to treat an underlying health condition after her elder sister Kim Kardashian gave her the motivation.

The 28-year-old media personality shared a candid social media update on Stories, on Wednesday, December 3, sharing pictures of herself in a hospital.

The Kardashians star revealed that she agreed to give stem cell therapy a chance for her chronic back pain which has been there since her last pregnancy.

"I've been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help," Kylie wrote.

The makeup mogul continued, "Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy: I went to @dr.akhan and his team at @eterna.health, and I'm honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources."

The KHY founder then gave the disclaimer that the therapy worked for her sister and herself but fans must do their research and then try the treatment, concluding her message with the hope of someone benefitting from the newly introduced therapy.

The surgery seemingly held Kylie back from joining her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on his promotional trip for Marty Supreme.

The Duane star also shared pictures on social media, but they didn’t feature Kylie.

