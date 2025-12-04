 
Sarah Paulson talks about the ‘turning point' of her career

Sarah Paulson is all set to star in 'All's Fair' next

December 04, 2025

Sarah Paulson has opened about the time her career started to take a turn.

The 50-year-old has had a flourishing on screen and on-stage career, but it all had a lot of hard work and effort behind.

She recalled being in the understudy of Amy Ryan at the age of 19 and performed the first Broadway show.

Sarah opened, "The very first time I was ever on a Broadway stage, I remember I was an understudy for the great actress Amy Ryan and I was 19 years old and I went on for her and I remember looking off-stage and the stagehand gave me like a thumbs-up, ‘Are you ready to start?”

The Ocean’s 8 actress reminisced getting cold feet before the curtain raise.

She told Extra, "I was starting on the stage, and the curtain had to rise, so I gave him the thumbs-up.”

“He pulled the curtain up and I remember the chill of the like temperature difference between the audience and the stage and the rustling of the programs and people clapping for the set, and it was just a moment I’ll never forget”, Paulson added.

Today, Sarah is one of the most prominent names in Hollywood. She even earned the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in her career. 

Work wise, she will be featuring in Ryan Murphy's All's Fair, slated to release in 2026. 

