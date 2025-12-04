 
Lindsay Lohan admits learning important lesson from Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan will be next seen in 'Count My Lies'

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she learnt a very significant lesson from her husband Bader Shammas.

The Freaky Friday star added that she is a very positive person and so she expects everything to go right.

But Bader made her realize that not everything goes perfect in life. He taught her to be prepared for everything in life.

Lindsay opened, "I’m a very positive person so I always expect everything to go the way it’s supposed to go and my husband has taught me, ‘You have to be prepared for other things, so you don’t get disappointed.”

She continued, “If this doesn’t go that way, then it’s okay.' And that’s really important to me because I never really understood the value of that.

The 39-year-old further revealed that her husband told her to be you own vessel, otherwise anything can distract you in no time.

Lindsay told PEOPLE, "You are your own vessel. If you don’t nurture yourself, anything can distract you in a second. Anything can take a turn."

Lohan was recently seen in Freakier Friday along with Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray and Julia Butters.

She further has a few films in pre-production namely Cursed, Mob Street and Count My Lies. 

