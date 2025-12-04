Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates husband Nick Jonas 'milestone'

Priyanka Chopra sings praises for her singer husband Nick Jonas.

The couple, who is married for seven years now, recently attended the Jonas Brothers event held at TCL Chinese Theatre. At the event the Jonas Brothers cemented their foot prints and drop a signature.

The Quantico star took it to her social media and gives a huge shout out to her husband. "So proud of you @nickjonas You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking.”

Sharing pictures from the event, the mother-of-one continued her heartfelt note: “Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me. Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you.”

The Sucker singer also mentioned Priyanka during his handprint speech, thanking her contribution in his life. He noted, "Thank you for bringing me so much light, joy, and perspective into my life. You inspire me, challenge me, and support me in ways that make me better as an artist, father and a man. And I’m endlessly grateful to walk through this life with you. And happy anniversary."

The couple, who is fondly known as NickYanka, got married on December 1, 2018.