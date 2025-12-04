 
Erika Kirk drags Taylor Swift in new controversy with comments

Taylor Swift drawn in political sphere after Erica Kirk’s challenge

Geo News Digital Desk
December 04, 2025

Taylor Swift and Erika Kirk is undoubtedly an unlikely combination, but the internet has put them together because of a now-viral tweet.

The 35-year-old pop superstar allegedly became an inspiration for Erika to plan her late husband, Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Alex Clark, who works with the businesswoman, 37, revealed that she asked her team to plan an event so grand that it outshines the Grammy winner’s record-breaking Eras Tour.

"Last night Erika gave us specific direction: 'I want the Taylor Swift concert to look like nothing compared to this.' As a swiftie I know what that means and what the challenge is. Buy your flights. Let’s go," the podcast host associated with Erika and Charlie’s Turning Point USA, wrote.

More people who claimed they were in attendance at the time, backed up the news, which caused a firestorm on social media.

As per reports, the recently widowed CEO was referring to the Eras Tour in regards to filling up the venues with attendees to honour the legacy of her husband.

The Opalite hitmaker, or her representatives have not addressed the comments.

