Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to brother Brooklyn amid family rift

Cruz Beckham has sparked speculation of reconciliation with his brother Brooklyn after he blocked him on social media.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram Story to share a post from older times when the family stayed together.

The post had a throwback picture from sun-soaked family holiday.

The heartwarming picture from 2021 featured him with his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo posing alongside their father David Beckham.

Cruz had captioned the poignant post as: “Love you guys @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham.”

Despite it seems that it is an attempt to mend things amid the family rift, the two brothers are still not following each other on Instagram.

In fact, in July the news of Cruz and Romeo blocking him and his wife Nicola Peltz on social media platform spread.

Moveover, the reunion of the family seems far away as a couple of weeks back, the Beckhams family had a joyful moment without their eldest son when Cruz performed leading his band.

The famous parents watched their youngest shine and Victoria proudly captured the experience.

However, his grandmother Jackie’s pleas to the eldest son of the American footballer and Spice Girls former member made rounds on the internet.

She posted a photo of his personalized stocking hanging on the fireplace alongside those of his siblings and cousins.

Reportedly, Jackie as well as David’s mother Sandra are ‘heartbroken’ over the estrangement.